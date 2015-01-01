CONTACT US: Contact info
Clackum S. Sr. Care Pharm. 2021; 36(7): 320-321.
Each year, millions of falls-related injuries occur among older people. Every 11 seconds, an older person is treated in the emergency room for a fall; and every 19 minutes, an older person dies from a fall. Falls among older people are largely preventable, yet, each year one-third of Americans 65 years-of-age and older fall, resulting in costly negative outcomes.
