Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess prevalence, risk factors, and cost burden of fall-related hospital admissions among older people in India. Previous studies conducted in India have not focused on the number of fall-related hospital admissions.

DESIGN: A prospective observational study was carried out over 12 months. Socio-demographic, medical and medication details were collected from the patients, medical records, and treating physicians.

SETTING: The study was conducted in internal medicine, orthopedics, and emergency departments of a tertiary care teaching hospital in Mysuru, Southern India.

PARTICIPANTS: Patients 60 years of age or older, of any gender, admitted to hospital were included in this study.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Prevalence of fall-related hospital admission, fall-related hospital admission associated with medication use, and direct cost incurred due to fall-related hospital admission.

RESULTS: A total of 1,036 patients [Males 53.6%] with a mean (SD) age of 69.3 (8.1) years were included in the study. A total of 188 patients were admitted due to falling with the prevalence of 18.1%. The majority of patients fell due to environmental factors [105 (55.8%)]. Among medication-related falls (20), the majority were associated with the use of antihyperglycemics and antihypertensives. Increasing age, female gender, and multiple comorbidities were identified as risk factors for fall-related hospital admissions.

CONCLUSIONS: Falls are a common reason for hospital admission among older populations. Clinicians need to focus on modifiable risk factors to reduce the prevalence of falls and advise patients and their caregivers about appropriate self-care behaviors.

