Journal Article

Citation

Mayer ME, Robatsch K. Inj. Prev. 2021; 27(Suppl 2): A74-A75 P5.008.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/injuryprev-2021-safety.228

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # P5.008

Background E-bikes have become a popular means of transport in everyday and leisure traffic, especially for older people. Figures show a rapid increase in the number of e-bikes on the market: In 2018 more than 150.000 e-bikes were sold in Austria, which means a total market share of 33% of all bikes sold (2016: 22%).

E-bikes are above all a good alternative for motor vehicles in city traffic.

The KFV (Austrian Road Safety Board) is currently dealing with questions about the safety of e-bikes.

Methods In our studies the following methods were applied:

- analysis of existing accident data on e-bikes (statistical data, media analysis)

- on-site observations (e.g. helmet wearing quota for cyclists, collection of speed differences of selected bike types, …)

- questionnaire survey among 101 e-bike users concerning the comfort and safety of different bike types

- survey on the subjective safety of e-bike users and e-bike non-users

Results Results showed among others that…

… in 2018 1.025 injured and 17 killed e-bike cyclists showed up in statistics

… helmet wearing rate of e-bike cyclists was 44% (compared to 25% of conventional bikes)

… the average speed of pedelecs was 21.4 km/h (compared to 18 km/h of conventional bikes)

… pedelec drivers feel safer and more comfortable than conventional cyclists

Conclusion Based on the results, tips for safe driving with e-bikes were drawn up and measures and recommendations for action to increase the safety of e-bike users were derived.


Language: en
