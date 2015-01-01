Abstract

Objective To explore the prevalence of child passenger safety behaviors and safety restraint use when children were riding so as to promote the use of child restraint system (CRS) in Shantou, China.



Methods Four cross-sectional studies were conducted in 2012, in 2015, in 2017 and in 2019. Hospitals, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, highway toll stations were randomly selected as roadside observation sites. Data were collected on the use of safety restraint measures for children aged 17 and younger in the urban area of Shantou, China.



Results From 2012 to 2019, child passenger safety behaviors increased. The rate of safety restraints use increased from 9.6% in 2012 to 22.6% in 2019 (P < 0.001), among which the rate of CRS use increased from 0.7% in 2012 to 8.2% in 2019 (P < 0.001), the rate of seatbelt use increased from 8.9% in 2012 to 14.4% in 2019 (P < 0.001). The proportion of children sitting in the front row decreased from 30.3% in 2012 to 10.2% in 2019 (P < 0.001). The percentage of children sitting on an adult's legs decreased from 16.7% in 2012 to 8.2% in 2019 (P < 0.001).



Conclusion From 2012 to 2019, the rate of CRS use and child passenger safety behaviors increased in Shantou, China. However, the CRS usage rate is still low. Corresponding measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of children when riding in the future.

