Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 6D.002



Context Injury diagnosis and severity coding are essential for trauma registries and epidemiologic research. Local and national governments, hospitals, and academic institutions all rely on injury diagnoses in order to optimize policy, legislation, and medical care.



Process The following lexicons will be reviewed at a high-level: International Classification of Diseases (ICD) diagnoses and mechanism of injury codes, the International Collaborative Effort (ICE) on Injury Statistics Barell Injury Diagnosis Matrix, the Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine's (AAAM's) Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS), and multiple mapping options from ICD to AIS codes for various versions of each.



Analysis and Outcomes Understanding a systematic and standardized approach to injury coding and mapping is critical to ensure methodologically rigorous and valid activities for injury registry personnel, medical providers, and researchers. There are multiple applications for injury coding and mapping including: mandates for trauma registry accreditation, informing surveillance and interventions, contributing to regional and national trauma databases, facilitating database sharing across various entities, describe community and region-specific epidemiology, guiding injury prevention prioritization efforts, facilitating the evaluation of injury prevention programs' effectiveness, and synergistic collaboration with other groups.



Learning Outcomes The audience will learn about injury coding and mapping using various, standardized lexicons.

