Abstract

Background Among the children who meet unintentional injuries every year globally, many are left with some form of disability. The rehabilitation of these children is costly and difficult to afford due to poor economic resources. Thus, it highlights the importance of prevention of unintentional injuries.



Methods A cross-sectional analytical study was done in rural and urban areas of Kavrepalanchok District in Nepal. A total of 667 children aged 1-16 years were included. Impacts of injury on the children and their families were assessed.



Results Out of the 342 children from the rural area and 325 children from the urban area, 89 and 56 children were injured respectively in the last one year. The injuries resulted in a temporary impairment of 12.4% and 1.8% of children in rural and urban area respectively. Similarly, 11.2% of them in rural and 1.8% in the urban area suffered from some form of permanent disability. The children also missed their school ranging from 1 to 90 days due to injury. In 22.2% of injury cases in rural and 14.3% in the urban area, either of the parents had lost their workdays to take care of the injured child.



Conclusion The impacts of unintentional injuries were higher in rural areas, probably because of delays in seeking health care for the injury and lack of better health care facilities in the rural area.



Learning Outcomes There is a need of contextual and cost effective childhood injury prevention program to reduce premature mortality and morbidity (SDG 3.4).

Language: en