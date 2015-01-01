Abstract

Introduction Global Burden of Disease Study 2013 demonstrated that in Mongolia, child burn mortality is remarkably high, which is 8.1 per 100,000 children aged <15 years as compared with global rate 2.5. To tackle this problem, nationwide burn prevention campaigns were implemented from August 2014 to May 2015 and from January 2017 to February 2017 in Mongolia.



Methods To evaluate the campaign effectiveness, we conducted an interrupted time-series analysis, using the monthly rate from 2009 to 2018 of child burn injuries per 10,000 by sex, age group, mode and severity of burn injury. The burn injury data were derived from the National Trauma and Orthopedic Research Centre.



Results During the study period, there were 27800 medically attended child burn injuries, 34% of them were major burns. After the first campaign, the rate of scalds shortly decreased compared with that of other types of burns. The decreasing trend was significant among children aged <4 compared with children aged from 5 to 14, and the relative change of the scald rate was -29% in one-year post-intervention. However, the rate of major burns continued to increase irrespective of the types of burns. After the second campaign started, none of the rates declined.



Conclusions Though the first campaign was effective in reducing minor and moderate scalds among young children, major burns did not decrease. The importance of understanding the success and failure of the prevention campaign is to help to integrate burn prevention.

