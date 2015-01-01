Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 2A.001



Background Road accidents are a major problem for public health and a major cause of deaths and injuries worldwide. In the Republic of Moldova, road accidents are one of the mortality cause among children aged between 14-18 years old and one of the main causes of morbidity of children aged between 0-14 years old. The aim of this study was to underline the particularities of road injuries and to develop effective preventive measures of reducing road injures.



Methods A retrospective study was performed with data collection from the official statistical reports of the Chisinau Police Department for 2010-2018, SPSS was used for data analysis.



Results Road injuries account for 1.2% of the total number of child injuries in the country and 1.4% in Chisinau. Mortality from road trauma in the country during the last 8 years registered the highest level in September (13.5%) and June (11%) and the fewest deaths were detected in March - 3.4%, while in Chisinau, most deaths were registered in January, August and November (19.1% each). In 46.2% of children were as a pedestrian. Men aged 20-29 years old and 50-59 years old were identified at higher risk of dying being a driver or being a passenger in a transport unit.



Conclusion Data showed a downward trend of 30.3%, although it is necessary to strengthen the cross-sectoral actions and take common efforts in road safety.



Learning Outcomes Our results suggested the need for health promotion and health education campaigns and intersectoral approach among the vulnerable groups.

