Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 2E.003



Background Suicide is a complex human behaviour which might be initiated with an onset of psychic pain. It is the leading cause of unnatural deaths in Nepal, and the number is rising continuously. Due to issues regarding the legality, social stigma, and logistical problems, there is an underreporting of suicide cases in Nepal.



Methods We studied the records of Nepal Police for five years between 2015 and 2019. Access to the dataset was obtained through institutional research collaborations. The socio-demographic variables for each individual case of deaths were extracted and analysed.



Results During the five years, 25,316 cases of suicidal deaths were recorded; an average of 14 people each day. The data revealed that people aged 19 to 35 years accounted for almost 60% of all suicide deaths. Overall, there is an increase in suicidal deaths by 33% in 2019 compared to 2015 whereas the increase in females was 200%. Hanging was the most common (70.13%) method followed by the consumption of poison (26.55%).



Conclusion Suicide is a serious but neglected public health problem in Nepal. It has been found that adolescents, youths, and females are the most vulnerable population for suicide. The findings warrant an urgent need for suicide prevention in Nepal.



Learning Outcomes Police records are currently the only reliable source for information regarding suicides occurring within the nation. There still may be cases that might not have been recorded. Large-Scale researches can identify factors associated with suicides in Nepal in order to inform prevention interventions.

Language: en