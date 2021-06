Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 3A.001



Backgrounds WHO estimated that yearly RTIs cause 1.35 million deaths globally. Almost 90% of all RTI deaths occur in LIMCs. RTI is one of the leading causes of fatal and non-fatal in Bangladesh.



Methods The nationwide a cross sectional survey was conducted between March-June 2016 using a pretested semi-structured questionnaire. Multistage cluster sampling method considering probability-proportional-to-size strategy was used in the surveys to obtain the desired sample. Verbal autopsy method was used to ascertain the cause of death.



Result The mortality and morbidity rates due to RTI were 14.37(95%CI;10.67-19.35) and 2164.32(95%CI;2113.00-2217.00) per 100,000 per year respectively. The highest incidence rate of fatal was recorded as 21.89(95%CI;09.35-51.25) along with the age group ≥60 years and the highest incidence of non-fatal was recorded as 2702.51 (95%CI;2618-2789) along with the age group from 25 to 59 years. The fatal and non-fatal rates were significantly higher among males 22.79(16.32-31.85) compare to females 6.03(3.17-11.47) and urban 16.00(9.99-25.63) compare to rural areas 13.47(09.19-19.74). The highest rate of fatal and non-fatal injury occurred in day time between 9.00am-12:00pm and 12.0pm-15.00pm respectively. Usage of seatbelts was 2.1% among the drivers and only 28% motorcyclists used helmets. Talking with mobile phone was 4.50% and drug addicted was 3.8% among driver and motorcyclist at the time of accident.



Conclusion The magnitude of fatal and non-fatal RTIs was remarkably high in Bangladesh. People aged 25 to 60 years were the most vulnerable group.



Learning Outcome A country-specific strategy and interventions are needed to reduce road traffic injury burden in Bangladesh.

