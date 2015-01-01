Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment and trauma may be risk factors for the development of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). However, the limited research to date on these topics has been constrained by either the absence of a matched healthy control group or non-comprehensive assessments.



METHODS: This study assessed the prevalence and severity of childhood maltreatment and other traumatic events in 52 BDD participants (56% female) and 57 matched controls (51% female) with no history of mental illness, using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire and a checklist assessing broader traumatic events.



RESULTS: In comparison with controls, participants with BDD showed a higher prevalence of emotional abuse (61.5% vs. 33.3%) and physical neglect (59.6% vs. 28.1%), as well as more severe overall maltreatment, emotional abuse, and emotional and physical neglect. BDD participants were also more likely to meet cut-offs for multiple types of maltreatment and reported an elevated number and variety of broader traumatic childhood events (e.g., life-threatening illness). In BDD, increasingly severe maltreatment was correlated with greater severity of BDD symptoms, anxiety and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: These data suggest that childhood maltreatment and exposure to other traumatic events are common and severe in BDD and are cross-sectionally associated with the severity of clinical symptoms. Adversity linked to maladaptive family functioning during childhood may therefore be especially relevant to people with BDD and could relate to social and emotional processing problems in the disorder.

Language: en