SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dilcher R, Beste C, Takács A, Bluschke A, Tóth-Fáber E, Kleimaker M, Münchau A, Li SC. Dev. Cogn. Neurosci. 2021; 50: 100977.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dcn.2021.100977

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Humans differ in their capacity for integrating perceived events and related actions. The "Theory of event coding" (TEC) conceptualizes how stimuli and actions are cognitively bound into a common functional representation (or "code"), known as the "event file". To date, however, the neural processes underlying the development of event file coding mechanisms across age are largely unclear. We investigated age-related neural changes of event file coding from late childhood to early adulthood, using EEG signal decompositions methods. We included a group of healthy participants (n = 91) between 10 and 30 years, performing an event file paradigm.

RESULTS of this study revealed age-related effects on event file coding processes both at the behavioural and the neurophysiological level. Performance accuracy data showed that event file unbinding und rebinding processes become more efficient from late childhood to early adulthood. These behavioural effects are reflected by age-related effects in two neurophysiological subprocesses associated with the superior parietal cortex (BA7) as revealed in the analyses using EEG signal decomposition. The first process entails mapping and association processes between stimulus and response; whereas, the second comprises inhibitory control subprocesses subserving the selection of the relevant motor programme amongst competing response options.


Language: en

Keywords

Child and adolescent development; Cognitive; Control; EEG; Event file coding; Functional neuroanatomy; Perception-action binding

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print