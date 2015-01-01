|
Cordts P, Cotten SR, Qu T, Bush TR. Disabil. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Individuals with physical disabilities face many challenges, especially with mobility. Transportation plays a key role in an individual's health as it provides the access to critical services such as medical visits. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) can be one possible solution to increase transportation accessibility. However, there is currently limited information detailing the obstacles individuals with disabilities face when it comes to mobility, or research regarding perceptions of this population toward autonomous vehicles.
Accessibility; Transportation; Disability; Autonomous vehicle