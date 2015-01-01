Abstract

Two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (2SLGBTQ+) people are disproportionately represented among those experiencing poverty. Both 2SLGBTQ+ people and people experiencing poverty face poorer health outcomes and greater difficulty accessing healthcare. Evidence of intersectional impacts of 2SLGBTQ+ status and poverty on health can help to inform economic and health policy. The objective of this review is to determine what is known about the health of 2SLGBTQ+ people in Canada experiencing poverty. Following the PRISMA framework, we searched and summarized Canadian literature on 2SLGBTQ+ poverty indexed in Medline, Sociological Abstracts, PsycInfo and EconList (N = 33). 2SLGBTQ+ poverty-related literature remains sparse but is expanding as illustrated by the fact that most (31/33) studies were published in the past decade. Half the studies analysed poverty as a focal variable and half as a covariate. Intersectionality theory assists in understanding the three health-related themes identified-healthcare access, physical health and mental health and substance use-as these outcomes are shaped by intersecting social structures that result in unique forms of discrimination. Those at the intersection of poverty and 2SLGBTQ+ status face poorer health outcomes than other 2SLGBTQ+ people in Canada. Discrimination was an overarching finding that explained persistent associations between 2SLGBTQ+ status, poverty and health. Research that directly interrogated the experiences of 2SLGBTQ+ populations experiencing poverty was sparse. In particular, there is a need to conduct research on underrepresented 2SLGBTQ+ sub-groups who are disproportionately impacted by poverty, including transgender, bisexual and two-spirit populations.

