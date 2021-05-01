Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent depression and anxiety are major mental health concerns. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are risk factors for depression and anxiety in adolescence and positive childhood experiences at home, school, and neighborhood are protective factors. Few studies, however, have compared the longitudinal effects of these two sets of contextual risk and protective factors on depression and anxiety among adolescents by framing them together.



METHODS: This study used data on a subsample of 3426 socioeconomically disadvantaged adolescents collected at their birth, ages one, three, five, nine, and fifteen. Logistic regression was used to examine the longitudinal effects of ACEs, focusing on childhood maltreatment and family dysfunctions, and positive childhood experiences with family, school, and neighborhood on the risks of depression and anxiety. Adolescents' characteristics and their families' socioeconomic status were adjusted.



RESULTS: In the two ACEs subcategories, childhood maltreatment exposures increased the risks only for later anxiety; family dysfunction increased the risks for both later depression and anxiety. In the three contexts, positive childhood experiences at family and school protected at-risk adolescents against both mental health concerns, whereas neighborhood collective efficacy protected adolescents only against depression. LIMITATIONS: Resilience was examined as an outcome only; it can also be examined as a process. Neither teachers' nor grandparents' supports were included.



CONCLUSIONS: ACEs maltreatment and family dysfunction are two different risk dimensions for adolescent depression and anxiety. Positive childhood experiences at family are the strongest protective factors for children exposed to ACEs, followed by these in school and neighborhood. Early interventions building positive relationships may benefit adolescent mental health.

Language: en