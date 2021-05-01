|
Haller SP, Stoddard J, Botz-Zapp C, Clayton M, MacGillivray C, Perhamus G, Stiles K, Kircanski K, Penton-Voak IS, Bar-Haim Y, Munafó M, Towbin KE, Brotman MA. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Probing targeted, mechanism-based interventions is the next generation of treatment innovation. Biased threat labeling of ambiguous face emotions (interpretation bias) is a potential behavioral treatment target for anger, aggression, and irritability. Changing biases in face-emotion labeling may improve irritability-related outcomes. Here, we report the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled targeted trial (RCT) of interpretation bias training (IBT) in youth with chronic, severe irritability.
children and adolescents; cognitive bias; face-emotion labeling; irritability; RCT