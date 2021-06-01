|
Citation
Andrade JL, Hong YR, Lee AM, Miller DR, Williams C, Thompson LA, Bright MA, Cardel MI. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and cardiometabolic risk among Hispanic adolescents. STUDY DESIGN: This cross-sectional study was conducted at an academic research center in Gainesville, Florida. Participants were locally recruited, and data were collected from 06/2016-07/2018. Participants (n=133, 60.2% female) were healthy adolescents ages 15-21 who self-identified as Hispanic, born in the United States, and had a body mass index (BMI) ≥18.5 and ≤40 kg/m(2). Primary outcomes were BMI, body fat percentage, waist circumference, and resting blood pressure. Associations between ACEs and cardiometabolic measures were assessed by multivariable logistic regression models, which controlled for sex, age, parental education, and food insecurity.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; abuse; violence; cardiovascular; diabetes; heart disease; LatinX; obesity; young adult