Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and cardiometabolic risk among Hispanic adolescents. STUDY DESIGN: This cross-sectional study was conducted at an academic research center in Gainesville, Florida. Participants were locally recruited, and data were collected from 06/2016-07/2018. Participants (n=133, 60.2% female) were healthy adolescents ages 15-21 who self-identified as Hispanic, born in the United States, and had a body mass index (BMI) ≥18.5 and ≤40 kg/m(2). Primary outcomes were BMI, body fat percentage, waist circumference, and resting blood pressure. Associations between ACEs and cardiometabolic measures were assessed by multivariable logistic regression models, which controlled for sex, age, parental education, and food insecurity.



RESULTS were sex-stratified to assess potential variations.



RESULTS: Reporting ≥4 ACEs (28.6%) was significantly associated with a higher BMI (P =.004), body fat percentage (p=0.02), and diastolic blood pressure (p=0.05) compared with reporting <4 ACEs. Females reporting ≥4 ACEs were significantly more likely to have a higher BMI (p=0.04) and body fat percentage (p=0.03) whereas males reporting ≥4 ACEs were significantly more likely to have a higher BMI (p=0.04), systolic blood pressure (p=0.03), and diastolic blood pressure (p=0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Hispanic adolescent participants who experienced ≥4 ACEs were more likely to have elevated risk markers of obesity and cardiometabolic disease. Further research is needed to elucidate the physiological mechanisms driving these relationships.

Language: en