|
Citation
|
Nascimento LR, do Carmo WA, de Oliveira GP, Arêas FZS, Dias FMV. J. Physiother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Australian Physiotherapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
QUESTIONS: Does walking training combined with transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) improve walking (ie, speed, cadence and step length) and reduce falls and freezing, compared with no/sham intervention, in people with Parkinson's disease? Is walking training combined with tDCS superior to walking training alone? Are any benefits carried over to social participation and/or maintained beyond the intervention period? DESIGN: A systematic review with meta-analyses of randomised clinical trials. PARTICIPANTS: Ambulatory adults with a clinical diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. INTERVENTION: tDCS combined with walking training. OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcomes were walking speed, cadence and step length. Secondary outcomes were number of falls, fear of falling, freezing of gait and social participation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Rehabilitation; Exercise therapy; Gait; Parkinson's disease; tDCS