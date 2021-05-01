Abstract

Gaming is popular among youth and gaming disorders have been introduced recently into psychiatric nomenclature systems. Motivations underlying gaming may include involvement to reduce negative emotional states and thus may link to psychiatric and overall health. Thus, the extent to which adolescents engage in gaming to relieve anxiety warrants additional investigation. Data from 2005 Connecticut high-school students were used to examine how adolescents who reported gaming to relieve tension or anxiety differed from those who reported gaming but not to relieve tension or anxiety on measures of demographics, academic performance, general health, extracurricular activities, dysphoria/depression symptoms, substance use, and aggressive or violent behaviors. Chi-square analyses and binomial and multinomial logistic regression models were conducted. Gaming to relieve anxiety was more prevalent in boys and Hispanic and Asian adolescents and associated with less extracurricular involvement, poorer academic performance, increased cigarette and other drug use, problematic internet use, and depression. Participants with gaming to relieve tension or anxiety were also more likely to report weapon-carrying, missing school because they felt unsafe, having been threatened with a weapon, having engaged in physical fights, and having experienced injuries from fights. As gaming to relieve anxiety was related to mental-health- and functioning-related measures, additional research is needed to examine the precise natures of these relationships and to translate the information into improved intervention strategies.

