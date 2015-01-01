Abstract

Racism is rife. Building on the Black Lives Matter movement, we comment on the need to accelerate racial justice among mental health researchers. Over the past decade, recognition of the importance of mental health in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs) has grown. Although LMICs are an increasing focus, people from LMICs continue to be underrepresented in publications, grants, and project leadership. Achieving racial equity in research is paramount. In this Comment, we focus on the structures that create inequities between researchers in LMICs and those in high-income countries (HICs), which often fall along racial lines with White researchers, often from HICs, holding privileged positions relative to Black researchers, often from LMICs.

