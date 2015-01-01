Abstract

Artificial dams are one of the most common hydraulic structures for mitigating debris flow disasters in alpine valley regions. However, performance alteration and failure after successive debris flows can lead to dam failure, releasing large amounts of materials within a very short time; moreover, the contribution of artificial dam failures to debris flows is poorly understood. This study quantitatively analyzed the artificial dam failure effects based on the numerical simulations of the Zhouqu '8.8' debris flow, with three scenarios: all nine dams failed (S1); no dams were ever built (S2); all nine dams remained intact (S3). The results showed that artificial dam failures had a significant amplifying effect on the magnitude of a debris flow. The maximum velocity and flow depth decreased by 20% and 11.2% if all the dams did not collapse; comparison of S1 and S2 showed that discharge and velocity at the front of the debris flow increased by 54.6% and 89%, the bulk density and yield stress increased by 3.3% and 5.7%, due to artificial dam failures. This could increase the destructive capacity of a debris flow and the possibility of a river blockage. A single artificial dam failure could locally amplify the magnitude of debris flow. Overall, on the catchment scale, the magnitude of a debris flow was dominated by topography and channel geometry, which can reduce the amplification effect of dam failures at locations where the channel was curved. However, where the channel was straight and flat, the flow velocity and discharge increased cumulatively by 3 m/s and 637 m(3)/s due to cascading failure. In addition, a comprehensive scheme combining ecological and engineering measures to mitigate debris flow disasters is discussed. This quantitative study is important and urgent needed to understand the amplification effect of dam failures and to implement debris flow mitigation in alpine valley regions.

Language: en