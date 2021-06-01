Abstract

Due to threats posed by Chemical Warfare Agents (CWAs) and accidents with Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TICs), the need for highly effective skin decontamination remains relevant. Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion (RSDL), composed of Dekon 139 and 2,3-butanedione monoxime, has been shown highly effective against CWAs and TICs. This systematic review compares RSDL efficacy to other decontaminating agents. Online search engines PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase were explored, and all literature containing quantitative data, comparing RSDL to other decontaminating agents, investigated. Year of publication, type of study (in vitro or in vivo), model (animal or human), toxin tested, and result of each relevant article were recorded. In total, 15 relevant papers, comprising a total of 18 experimental models, were identified. Nine studies concluded that RSDL was the most effective decontaminant tested against the toxin of interest. Four studies concluded that RSDL was not the most effective decontaminant tested against the toxin of interest. The remaining 5 studies concluded RSDL displayed similar efficacy to at least one of the other decontaminating agents tested against the toxin of interest. There is substantial evidence supporting the efficacy of RSDL as a decontaminating agent. However, there remains to be insufficient data on this important topic, and limitations on the usefulness of current data, when applied to the broad array of potential exposures.

