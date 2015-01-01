|
Citation
Rapp van Roden EA, George J, Milan LT, Bove RT. Appl. Ergon. 2021; 96: e103492.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Step ladders are commonly found in homes and are used for a variety of tasks. While ladders are often associated with fall-related injuries, other accident modes that do not result in a fall can be observed in real-world data. In this study, the available data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database involving step ladder-related injuries was supplemented by a biomechanical consideration of kinematics and injury mechanism to further understand accident modes and injury patterns.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Injury; Ladder; Portable ladders