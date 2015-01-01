Abstract

Step ladders are commonly found in homes and are used for a variety of tasks. While ladders are often associated with fall-related injuries, other accident modes that do not result in a fall can be observed in real-world data. In this study, the available data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database involving step ladder-related injuries was supplemented by a biomechanical consideration of kinematics and injury mechanism to further understand accident modes and injury patterns.



RESULTS of this study demonstrated that the most common accident mode was falling (91%), followed by non-fall errors in execution of intended kinematics (non-fall execution errors) (4%) and pinching (1%). Falls were commonly associated with fractures, non-fall execution errors were commonly associated with a strain or sprain, while pinches were commonly associated with lacerations. The results of this study show that during step ladder use in a non-occupational setting, the accident mode is associated with an injury pattern.

Language: en