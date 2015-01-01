Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective was to explore the view and thoughts of physicians working in professional football about several aspects (eg, education and use of video footages) likely to enhance concussions' recognition and on-field management.



METHODS: An observational study based on a cross-sectional design by means of an electronic survey was conducted among physicians working for a professional football club in Belgium, England or France.



RESULTS: A total of 96 physicians (95% male; mean age: 44 years) completed the survey. Nearly all participants (95%) were in favour of informational sessions about concussion for players or technical staff. Only 5%-10% of the participants mentioned that they had felt pressured by the technical staff or players not to substitute a player with a (potential) concussion. Most participants were in favour of an additional permanent concussion substitution and a temporary concussion substitution. Four out of five participants reported that the availability of instant video footages (side-line) would ease the recognition of concussion.



CONCLUSION: A better recognition and on-field management of concussions in professional football can only be achieved with a holistic approach, including adequate laws of the football game and protocols. Especially, regular education of players and technical staff should be made mandatory while the medical teams should be provided side-line with instant video footages.

