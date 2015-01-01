SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moore SM, Welsh MC, Peterson E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1909047

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) is associated with physical health problems throughout the lifespan, yet more research is needed regarding the trajectory of health problems (e.g., onset of health risk indicators) in young adults. The current study examined whether college students self-reporting higher levels of CM exhibited poorer physical health outcomes.

METHOD: Young adults in college (N = 100) completed a physical health assessment (heart rate, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, blood sugar, waist circumference), self-reported measures of health (symptoms of illness), and CM during spring semester 2018.

RESULTS: CM scores predicted higher heart rate and increased symptoms of illness. Females with maltreatment history presented higher levels of obesity and more metabolic syndrome conditions than their peers.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the importance of examining the trajectory of CM to chronic disease, as health risk indicators are present in young adults.


Language: en

Keywords

heart rate; obesity; Childhood maltreatment; emerging adults; metabolic syndrome

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print