Citation
Abraham PJ, Abraham MN, Griffin RL, Tanner L, Jansen JO. J. Surg. Res. 2021; 267: 217-223.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic injuries remain one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Patients who survive traumatic injuries but return to the emergency department with repeat injuries are said to suffer from injury recidivism. Numerous studies have described trends in injury recidivism using trauma registry and survey data. To our knowledge, no prior study has leveraged electronic medical record (EMR) data to characterize injury recidivism. The EMR is potentially more comprehensive as it contains details of patients who visited the emergency department after injury but did not meet the criteria for inclusion in the trauma registry. Such injuries could be predictive of future recidivism. We therefore aimed to describe patterns of injury recidivism seen at a Level 1 trauma center using the EMR.
Language: en
Keywords
Assault Injury; EMR; Injury Recidivism