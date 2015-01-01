SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Caprioglio T. J. Trauma Dissociation 2021; 22(4): 452-464.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15299732.2021.1925865

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Often subject to similar modes of investigation and necessary confession as a facet of characterization as sexuality, trauma and recovery form key identity categories for TV characters. The act of claiming these identities is key to the character-focused style of primetime drama, connecting the confession of trauma with the confession of sexuality. This queer- and trauma-theory-focused textual analysis of three contemporary dramatic television series' queer characters investigates the ways in which accepted narratives of queer consciousness proceeding from trauma and tragedy appear codified on television. This paper hopes to demonstrate that increased queer visibility contingent upon trauma, as demonstrated by these cross-genre examples, provides institutional justification - through the mass medium of television - for the acceptance of queerphobic violence and queer trauma as "to be expected" or otherwise key to forming a queer identity. This, in turn, may contribute to the lack of systemic pressures to eradicate violence against queer people and communities, and perhaps especially against queer youth, whose exclusion, abandonment, or abuse by family members and other adults become culturally naturalized by repetitive inclusion of these backstories.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; confession; narratives; queer identity; representation; Television

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print