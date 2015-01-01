Abstract

Often subject to similar modes of investigation and necessary confession as a facet of characterization as sexuality, trauma and recovery form key identity categories for TV characters. The act of claiming these identities is key to the character-focused style of primetime drama, connecting the confession of trauma with the confession of sexuality. This queer- and trauma-theory-focused textual analysis of three contemporary dramatic television series' queer characters investigates the ways in which accepted narratives of queer consciousness proceeding from trauma and tragedy appear codified on television. This paper hopes to demonstrate that increased queer visibility contingent upon trauma, as demonstrated by these cross-genre examples, provides institutional justification - through the mass medium of television - for the acceptance of queerphobic violence and queer trauma as "to be expected" or otherwise key to forming a queer identity. This, in turn, may contribute to the lack of systemic pressures to eradicate violence against queer people and communities, and perhaps especially against queer youth, whose exclusion, abandonment, or abuse by family members and other adults become culturally naturalized by repetitive inclusion of these backstories.

Language: en