Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Assaults inflicting penetrating head and neck trauma have potential for serious morbidity or mortality. This paper studies in-depth all cases treated at a level one trauma centre in the North East of England over 10 years.



METHODS: All patients assaulted with sharp implements to the head and neck treated from 2010 to 2019 were identified using clinical codes.



RESULTS: Retrospective data collection were as follows: 214 patients identified (189 male, 25 female). Average age was 31.5 years (range 3-80). The majority presented between 20:00 and 05:00. Knives were the commonest weapon. Fifty-two had scalp, 137 face and 69 neck injuries. Forty-eight percent had additional non-head and neck injuries. Eighty-six percent required admission, 16.6% to intensive care. Oral and maxillofacial and plastic surgeons provided most treatment. One hundred two required treatment under general and 96 local anaesthetic. Sixteen patients had significant vascular injury, 1 brachial plexus injury, 4 facial nerve injuries (of which 3 repaired) and one required parotid duct repair. Mean length of stay was 3.7 days. No mortality was recorded. Incidence significantly increased from 2010 to 2019.



CONCLUSIONS: Head and neck penetrating injuries occur frequently, often with other injuries and mainly in young males. Incidence of significant vascular or nerve injury was low. This study provides important data for those planning trauma services.

