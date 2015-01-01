Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyze the cost-effectiveness of the Morse Fall Scale by clinical big data for nurses in the prevention of falls in hospitalized patients.



METHODS: A total of 59 358 hospitalized patients, who came from the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in 1 year before nurses were trained by the Morse Fall Scale, served as a control, including 26 862 males and 32 496 females. While the 66 203 hospitalized patients served as an observation group in 1 year after nurses were trained by the Morse Fall Scale, including 29 881 males and 36 322 females. The time spent by clinical nurses in the fall-risk assessment and the fall number were recorded in the 2 groups, and the relationship was analyzed between the Morse Fall Scale assessment and the clinical ending along with the labor cost of nursing. The cost-effectiveness was analyzed. In addition, the incidence of fall in the observation group was compared between the falling high-risk patients and the non-high-risk patients.



RESULTS: The Morse Fall Scale showed that the incidences of fall in the observation group and the control group were 3.39/100 000 and 3.82/100 000,respectively, there was no significant difference between the 2 groups (U=0.807, P>0.05); the injury rates of falls of Grade 2 and above in the observation group and the control group were 27.30% and 20.00%, respectively, with no significant difference (χ(2)=0.345, P>0.05); but the labor cost was increased by 130 641.82 Chinses Yuan, and the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio was 43 547.27. However, the incidence of fall was significant higher in the falling high-risk patients by the assessment of the Morse Fall Scale than that in the non-high-risk patients (U=2.941, P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The evaluation of the Morse Fall Scale has a certain effect, but it is limited in the prevention of falls in adult hospitalized patients, and the cost-effectiveness analysis is not good. It is recommended to implement the intervention measures for high-risk patients after the assessment, which may improve the management level and efficiency of fall prevention.

Language: zh