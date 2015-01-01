Abstract

Suicide risk screening depends heavily on accurate patient self-report. However, past negative experiences with mental health care may contribute to intentional nondisclosure of suicide risk during screening. This study investigated among 282 men older than age 50 whether likelihood for current explicit risk nondisclosure was associated with previous highest level of mental health care received. This sample was selected post hoc out of a larger sample of participants from higher risk and lower help-seeking populations (i.e., military service members and veterans, men older than age 50, and lesbian gay bisexual, transgender, and queer young adults), however, the other groups were underpowered for analysis. Among these men, history of psychiatric hospitalization was significantly associated with likelihood for explicit nondisclosure of current suicide risk, while history of receiving only outpatient therapy for suicidal thoughts or behaviors was significantly associated with likelihood for full reporting of suicide risk. Severity of suicidal ideation and internalized stigma against mental illness were significant indirect contributors to the effect. Although causality could not be determined, results suggest that a potential cost to consider for psychiatric hospitalization may be future nondisclosure of suicide risk. Conversely, outpatient interventions that appropriately manage suicidal thoughts or behaviors may encourage future full reporting of suicide risk and improve screening detection.

Language: en