Alsem SC, van Dijk A, Verhulp EE, de Castro BO. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapies (CBTs) for children with aggressive behavior problems have only modest effects. Research is needed into new methods to enhance CBT effectiveness. The aims of the present study were to (1) examine whether interactive virtual reality is a feasible treatment method for children with aggressive behavior problems; (2) investigate children's appreciation of the method; and (3) explore whether children's aggression decreased during the ten-session treatment. Six boys (8-12 years) participated at two clinical centers in the Netherlands. Newly developed weekly reports were collected on treatment feasibility (therapist-report), treatment appreciation (child report), and children's aggression (child/parent report).
Language: en
children; aggression; intervention; virtual reality; Cognitive behavioral therapy; feasibility