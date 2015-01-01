Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Occupational health and safety practice in the textile factory was neglected and in Ethiopia, there is little evidence on occupational safety practice and associated factors in a textile factory. This study aimed to assess the occupational safety practices and associated factors among employees in Jinmao and Philip Van Heusen textile, Hawassa Industrial Park, South Ethiopia, 2019.



METHODS: An institutional cross-sectional study was conducted from January to February 2019. A total of 345 participants were included in the study using a stratified random sampling method. The data was collected through face-to-face interviews and an observational checklist. Data were analyzed using Statistical Package for social sciences (SPSS) version 20. Bivariate and multivariate analysis was done to assess the association between dependent and independent variables.



RESULTS: Among the total of 345 (96%) respondents recruited, more than four-fifths (82%) were single. About more than (63.8%) were in the age range of 21-24 years. Attending safety training (Adjusted odds ratio: 1.73, 95% Confidence Interval [1.05-2.81]), orientation on occupational safety practice (AOR: 2.18, 95% CI [1.15-4.14]), and working in the weaving section (AOR: 3.58, 95% CI [2.09-6.12]) were independent predictors of safety practice.



CONCLUSIONS: The level of occupational safety practice was very low as compared to studies in developing countries.

Language: en