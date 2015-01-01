|
Citation
|
Shiferaw M, Beyene H, Gitore WA, Mangasha AE. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Occupational health and safety practice in the textile factory was neglected and in Ethiopia, there is little evidence on occupational safety practice and associated factors in a textile factory. This study aimed to assess the occupational safety practices and associated factors among employees in Jinmao and Philip Van Heusen textile, Hawassa Industrial Park, South Ethiopia, 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ethiopia; occupational Safety practice, occupational hazard; weaving, dying, factory