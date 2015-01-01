Abstract

To examine the effect of an evidence-based curriculum on stress perceptions across time. Participants: Hispanic college students from a Hispanic-serving institution in a U.S. southern border city.



METHODS: A permuted block design with repeated measures was used. Participants were randomly assigned to treatment and control groups. The treatment group received the Coping with Work and Family Stress (CWFS) evidence-based curriculum while the control group did not receive any programming. Data were collected from both the groups at baseline, exit, and at 3-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Stress reduction was observed among program participants however an unintended negative consequence of the intervention was found among those who experience intimate partner violence.



CONCLUSION: The CWFS evidence-based intervention may be appropriate to use in reducing general types of stress but perhaps not stress resulting from intimate partner violence.

