Torregosa MB, Ynalvez MA, Benavides MDR, Chaudhuri N, Craddock C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1926260

To examine the effect of an evidence-based curriculum on stress perceptions across time. Participants: Hispanic college students from a Hispanic-serving institution in a U.S. southern border city.

METHODS: A permuted block design with repeated measures was used. Participants were randomly assigned to treatment and control groups. The treatment group received the Coping with Work and Family Stress (CWFS) evidence-based curriculum while the control group did not receive any programming. Data were collected from both the groups at baseline, exit, and at 3-month follow-up.

RESULTS: Stress reduction was observed among program participants however an unintended negative consequence of the intervention was found among those who experience intimate partner violence.

CONCLUSION: The CWFS evidence-based intervention may be appropriate to use in reducing general types of stress but perhaps not stress resulting from intimate partner violence.


intimate partner violence; health disparities; Acculturative stress; evidence-based intervention; Hispanic college students; stress management

