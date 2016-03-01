|
Citation
|
Kuo SY, Zhang H, Zhao R. J. Fam. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34149162
|
Abstract
|
Family violence has been among the most multifaceted phenomena across countries and regions (Tang & Lai, 2008). China, a conventionally male-dominated society, is no exception. Starting from the late 1970s, China implemented the Open Door economic policy. Accompanying the rapid economic growth since then, women's social status has gained significant improvements. For example, the Fourth World Conference on Women was held in Bejing, the capital city of China, in 1995. The Conference passed a declaration to empower women and to advance gender equality. Women nowadays are believed to be able to hold up colloquially "half of the sky." Nevertheless, family violence in greater China remains an understudied area of research.
Language: en