Abstract

Healthcare, particularly the specialty of surgery, is characterized by higher levels of occupational stress and burnout when compared to other professions. 1

Occupational stress is the interplay between an individual and his/her environment. One of the primary factors in the extent of occupational stress an individual experiences is how much controls he/she possesses over his/her job, the duties of his/her job, and the fashion in which the duties are performed to completion...

