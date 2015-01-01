Abstract

This analysis of a convenience sample survey of 195 suicide bereaved adults focuses on predictors of three important highly interrelated experiences among the suicide bereaved: grief problems, depression and suicidal thinking. Although each of these three experiences can be explained by a unique set of predictors, they share many commonalities. Several predictors stood out especially in either aggravating or alleviating these experiences: personal (or post-traumatic) growth, perceived social support, feelings of blameworthiness, perceived suicide stigma, years since loss and a respondent's mental health difficulties experienced prior to their suicide loss. We also review the clinical implications of these results.



Keywords: Bereavement

Language: en