[This retracts the article on p. 1k in vol. 18. DUPLICATE PUBLICATION].



Original abstract from Chinese Journal of Traumatology

Volume 23, Issue 5, October 2020, Pages 274-279

Chinese Journal of Traumatology:



Purpose



Child injuries are a public health concern globally. Injury surveillance systems (ISSs) have beneficial impact on child injury prevention. There is a need for evidence-based consensus on frameworks to establish child ISSs. This research aims to investigate the key components of a child ISS for Iran and to propose a framework for implementation.

Methods



Data were gathered through interview with experts using unstructured questions from January 2017 to December 2018 to identify child ISS functional components. Qualitative data were analyzed using content analysis method. Then, modified Delphi method was used to validate the functional components. Based on the outcomes of the content analysis, a questionnaire with closed questions was developed and presented to a group of experts. Consensus was achieved in two rounds.

Results



In round I, 117 items reached consensus. In round II, 5 items reached consensus and were incorporated into final framework. Consensus was reached for 122 items comprising the final framework and representing 7 key components: goals of the system, data sources, data set, coalition of stakeholders, data collection, data analysis and data distribution. Each component consisted of several sub-components and respective elements.

Conclusion



This agreed framework will assist in standardizing data collection, analysis and distribution, which help to detect child injury problems and provide evidence for preventive measures.

