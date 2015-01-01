Abstract

This study examined the association between interpersonal violence and a range of psychiatric and physical health outcomes and assessed whether these associations changed when controlling for a stress-related diagnosis. An observational case-control study was conducted on a sample of 4,059 victims of violence. Using propensity score matching a number of risk factors (assessed five years prior assault) were used. Controls were matched 10:1 using the Danish Central Registry System. Outcomes were ICD-10 diagnoses of a range of psychiatric and physical health outcomes in the 15 years post-injury. Statistically significant associations were found for all psychiatric conditions and a diagnosis of a drug or substance misuse disorder. These findings remained even after controlling for a diagnosis of a stress-related disorder. Large scale case-control studies using the Danish nationwide registers enables a powerful way of assessing the relative impact of exposure to interpersonal violence on the development of psychiatric and physical health problems.

