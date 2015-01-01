|
Nestor BA, Sutherland S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Disturbances in interpersonal functioning are prevalent in individuals with suicidality. Foundational for interpersonal functioning is theory of mind (ToM), a social-cognitive ability that allows individuals to understand the thoughts and feelings of others. Recent work has begun to investigate ToM performance in individuals with suicidality, though no review has quantitatively aggregated findings from these varied studies. The current study investigated the relations between ToM and suicidality with meta-analysis.
suicide; Social cognition; theory of mind