Chambers RA, Begay J, Patel H, Richards J, Nelson D, Rosenstock S, Huskon R, Mitchell K, Begay T, Tingey L. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1179.
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Early sexual initiation is associated with higher risk for sexually transmitted infection, teen pregnancy, domestic violence and substance use in later adolescence and early adulthood. Native American adolescents are more likely to have early sexual initiation compared to other racial/ethnic groups. Few programs designed with and for Native adolescents to delay sexual initiation and substance use have been tested through rigorous evaluations. This is the protocol for the randomized controlled trial of the Asdzáán Be'eena' program, a teen pregnancy and substance use prevention program for young Native girls and their female caregivers.
Female; Culture; Intergenerational; Native American; Primary prevention; Substance use prevention; Teen pregnancy prevention