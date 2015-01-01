SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cancilliere MK, Kavanaugh B, Bodzy M, Holler K. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10578-021-01209-3

Childhood maltreatment is linked to deleterious outcomes, whereby post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been identified as one of the most debilitating. This retrospective chart review examined whether self-reported affective measures (anxiety, depression, trauma), type of maltreatment (sexual, physical, emotional/verbal abuses), and demographics predicted a diagnosis of anxiety or PTSD among 169 children in a psychiatric inpatient hospital. Secondly, this study identified significant predictors of a PTSD diagnosis.

RESULTS indicated self-reported anxiety predicted a diagnosis of PTSD, while self-reported depression predicted PTSD only in maltreated children. Self-reported trauma predicted an anxiety diagnosis. PTSD risk variables including duration of stay, sex, self-reported anxiety, presence of sexual abuse, and presence of emotional/verbal abuse, showed sound sensitivity/specificity as predictors of risk for a PTSD diagnosis in an inpatient setting. Clinical implications are discussed.


Children; PTSD; Anxiety; Maltreatment; Inpatient Program

