Cancilliere MK, Kavanaugh B, Bodzy M, Holler K. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Childhood maltreatment is linked to deleterious outcomes, whereby post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been identified as one of the most debilitating. This retrospective chart review examined whether self-reported affective measures (anxiety, depression, trauma), type of maltreatment (sexual, physical, emotional/verbal abuses), and demographics predicted a diagnosis of anxiety or PTSD among 169 children in a psychiatric inpatient hospital. Secondly, this study identified significant predictors of a PTSD diagnosis.
Language: en
Children; PTSD; Anxiety; Maltreatment; Inpatient Program