Kiel EJ, Aaron EM, Risley SM, Luebbe AM. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Transactional developmental and anxiety theories suggest that mothers and toddlers may influence each other's anxiety development across early childhood. Further, toddlers' successful solicitations of comfort during uncertain, yet manageable, situations, may be a behavioral mechanism by which mothers and toddlers impact each other over time. To test these ideas, the current study employed a longitudinal design to investigate bidirectional relations between maternal anxiety and toddler anxiety risk (observed inhibited temperament and mother-perceived anxiety, analyzed separately), through the mediating role of toddler-solicited maternal comforting behavior, across toddlerhood.
anxiety/anxiety disorders; child/adolescent; maternal-child