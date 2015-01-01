Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the safety of high-level mobility (HLM) prescription in the early sub-acute phase of recovery following moderate-to-extremely severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) with specific focus on provocation of concussion-like symptoms.



DESIGN: Systematic review. PROSPERO ID: CRD42017069369. MAIN MEASURES: Extracted data included study design, brain injury severity, time to commence HLM, type of HLM, physiological and symptom monitoring, and rate of adverse events.



RESULTS: Nineteen studies were included in the review. Fifteen studies included participants who commenced HLM within 6 weeks of injury, with the earliest time to commencement being 3 days. Overall, adverse events and symptom monitoring were poorly reported. A total of six adverse events were reported across three studies. One of the six adverse events was a concussion-like symptom. No falls were reported. No studies monitored concussion-like symptom provocation in direct relation to HLM.



CONCLUSION: A safe timeframe for return to HLM after moderate-to-extremely severe TBI could not be determined due to insufficient reporting of symptom monitoring and adverse events. Further research into the safety of HLM in the early sub-acute rehabilitative stage after moderate-to-extremely severe TBI is required in order to better understand potential sequelae in this population.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONHigh-level mobility assessment and training is commonly reported in the early sub-acute phase of recovery following moderate-to-extremely severe traumatic brain injury.There is no consensus on a safe timeframe to commence high-level mobility assessment or training after moderate-to-extremely severe traumatic brain injury.High-level mobility assessment and training appears to be safe in the early sub-acute phase following moderate-to-extremely severe traumatic brain injury, however, adverse events and symptoms are poorly reported.Clinicians should continue to proceed with caution when assessing and prescribing high-level mobility for patients with moderate-to-extremely severe traumatic brain injury in the early sub-acute phase of recovery and monitor for risks such as falls and exacerbation of concussion-like symptoms.

