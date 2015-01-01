Abstract

The National Measurement Institute's Methylamphetamine Profiling Program has evolved over the last 15 years to address analytical challenges faced with changes in illicit methylamphetamine production. The program involves organic and inorganic analysis of methylamphetamine to determine the precursors and synthetic route used in manufacture. This paper discusses changes in the methylamphetamine chemical profile for samples received at this laboratory during January 2011 to December 2020. In particular changes observed in the methylamphetamine purity, potency, synthetic route, precursor and precursor synthetic origin are discussed. Over 13,180 samples were analysed during this period consisting of samples seized on the streets and the Australian border. This paper shows correlations between methylamphetamine seizures at the Australian border with international clandestine laboratory and precursor seizures trends. As the illicit drug landscape changes so too must our approach to chemical profiling if we are to confidently determine the synthetic origin of methylamphetamine.

Language: en