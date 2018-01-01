Abstract

Methanol intoxication is a global problem with serious morbidities and mortalities. Apart from the lifelong disabilities experienced by methanol intoxication survivors, mortality rates of up to 44% of exposed patients have been reported. The aim of the current study was to outline the early findings that could be utilized as effective in-hospital outcome predictors among cases of methanol exposure. Furthermore, the role of the Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score was evaluated as an early in-hospital outcome indicator among patients presented with acute methanol intoxication. A multicenter study including 37 patients diagnosed with acute methanol intoxication and referred to three major poison control centers in Saudi Arabia during the past 3 years (January 1, 2018-January 1, 2021) was conducted. Data including demographics, exposure history, presenting complaints, clinical findings, and laboratory investigation were collected. The patients were scored on Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), Poison Severity Score (PSS), and SOFA score on admission. Out of the presented patients, 83.8% were alcoholic men. No deaths have been reported, and 51.4% were discharged with unfavorable outcomes, including 29.7% suffered optic neuropathy and blindness, 18.9% showed acute renal impairment, and 10.8% were complicated with respiratory failure. The diastolic blood pressure, anion gap, visual acuity, number of hemodialysis sessions, PSS, duration of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stay, and SOFA score were all significant organ failure predictors (P < 0.05). However, only the SOFA score showed the best significant prediction on multivariate analysis, with an odds ratio (95% confidence interval) of 0.10 (0.04-0.17) and P = 0.003. At a cutoff of greater than 4.5, the SOFA score could significantly predict unfavorable outcomes with area under curve (AUC) = 0.955, accuracy 89.2%, specificity 94.4%, and sensitivity 84.2%. Early identification of methanol exposed patients at risk is critical and lifesaving. The SOFA score is a substantially useful and early inclusive unfavorable outcome predictor.

Language: en