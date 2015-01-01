SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nematollahi A, Farnam F, Gharibzadeh S, Khoda-Khah P. Health Care Women Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07399332.2021.1920944

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Discrimination, violence, and suicidal thoughts are the most common problems of transgender people that should be considered. In this cross-sectional study we investigated the rates of discrimination, violence, and suicidal behaviors in transgender women. The participants were selected through convenient sampling from August 2019 to March 2020 in Iran. Our results indicated that a significant percentage of participants were subjected to discrimination, physical violence, verbal or emotional violence, sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts. We concluded that legalizing the process of gender reassignment alone is not enough and without adequate family, social, and health support, these individuals are subject to a variety of threats.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print